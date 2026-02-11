Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD) Posts Earnings Results

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $167.97 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

FRD opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $151.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 82,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 760.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Friedman Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Friedman Industries, Inc is a specialized manufacturer of high-quality steel grating products for industrial and commercial applications. The company’s core offerings include industrial bar gratings, stair treads, trench covers, checkered plates and lighting frames. These products are designed to meet stringent safety and durability requirements in sectors such as oil and gas, power generation, wastewater treatment and infrastructure development.

Friedman Industries serves a broad customer base across North America, providing both standard and custom solutions through its manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania and California.

