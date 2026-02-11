Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $1.0126 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu sold 28,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $1,097,198.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,962,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,648,646.08. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 562,356 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2,889.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 127,116 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products including bananas, pineapples, melons, grapes and avocados, along with value-added items such as fruit salads, vegetable trays and snack packs under the Del Monte® brand.

Founded in 1989 as a spin-off from Del Monte, Fresh Del Monte has developed a global supply chain that spans production farms, ripening facilities and packaging centers across Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

