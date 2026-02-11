Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 130,328 shares, a growth of 263.1% from the January 15th total of 35,895 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,293 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,293 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FGDL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,435. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $74.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 91,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $2,275,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at about $703,000.

Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund provides the price movement of gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars that meet London Bullion Market Associations responsible gold guidance. FGDL was launched on Jun 30, 2022 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

