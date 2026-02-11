Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 497,790 shares, a growth of 265.7% from the January 15th total of 136,133 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIVI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. 255,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,089. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $42.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVI. Entelevest LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,468,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,868,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,659,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,203,000 after buying an additional 240,799 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

