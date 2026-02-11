Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $70.3220, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.81.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 410,093 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 132.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 210,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 181,593 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 132,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,194,000.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

