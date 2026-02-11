Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE Holdings Trimmed by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,538 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 2.52% of Franklin Electric worth $106,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Franklin Electric by 44.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,552,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,285,000 after buying an additional 481,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 607,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,476,000 after acquiring an additional 50,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,701,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 486,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,661,000 after acquiring an additional 200,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 312,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 148,641 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.87 and a 1 year high of $109.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FELE

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.