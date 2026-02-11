Flowco Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FLOC)

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Flowco has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowco to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Flowco Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Flowco stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,420. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. Flowco has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50.

About Flowco

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations. Our principal products and services are organized into two business segments: (i) Production Solutions; and (ii) Natural Gas Technologies.

