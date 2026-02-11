First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI) Short Interest Update

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 438,809 shares, a growth of 326.1% from the January 15th total of 102,988 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 560,562 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

WCMI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. 501,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $933.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.41. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Institutional Trading of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $524,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 61,404 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth. WCMI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by First Trust.

