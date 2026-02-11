First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS Stake Lifted by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

