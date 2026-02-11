First National Trust Co Sells 5,394 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 335.8% during the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of RSP opened at $203.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $203.86.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.
