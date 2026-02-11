First National Trust Co Sells 10,994 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF $EQWL

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after buying an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $122.66 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average of $116.03.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

