First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FGBIP)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of FGBIP stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $17.87. 4,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Guaranty Bank. The company delivers a full suite of commercial banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and online banking tools. Its lending portfolio encompasses commercial and industrial loans, real estate financing, agriculture loans, and consumer credit, designed to meet the needs of businesses, municipalities, and individual customers in its core markets.

Established in 1934, First Guaranty Bancshares has expanded from a single community bank into a regional financial institution serving Southeast Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi.

