First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.52, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%.
First American Financial Price Performance
NYSE FAF traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $64.24. 1,276,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,544. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48.
First American Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of First American Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,133,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,690,000 after buying an additional 500,649 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 815,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First American Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 767,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,328,000 after acquiring an additional 154,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First American Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after buying an additional 36,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 232,066 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First American Financial Company Profile
First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.
The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.
