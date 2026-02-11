Finning International (TSE:FTT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter. Finning International had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.54%.

Finning International Trading Down 1.0%

TSE FTT opened at C$89.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of C$11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. Finning International has a one year low of C$34.59 and a one year high of C$90.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC World Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$84.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Finning International from C$84.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.67.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

