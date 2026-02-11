Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Purchased by EnRich Financial Partners LLC

EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 6.3% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EnRich Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $21,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. GWN Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

