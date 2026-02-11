Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $29.4950, with a volume of 452921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 66,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

