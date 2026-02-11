Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 34,067 shares, a growth of 295.6% from the January 15th total of 8,612 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.53. 88,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,534. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $44.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

