Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.76 and last traded at $59.4920, with a volume of 6585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.62.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 204,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $626,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

