Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 951.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,980.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,775. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $103.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, dedicated to the early detection and prevention of cancer. The company’s flagship product, Cologuard®, is a noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colorectal cancer that was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. By combining DNA mutation analysis with hemoglobin detection, Cologuard aims to improve screening adherence and identify cancers and precancerous lesions in average-risk adults.

Since its founding in 1995, Exact Sciences has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal research and development.

