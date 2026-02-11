EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 851 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the January 15th total of 2,592 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,465 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,465 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVgo Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of EVGOW stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. EVgo has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.41.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc (NASDAQ: EVGOW) is a leading operator of public fast-charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company designs, installs, owns and operates DC fast chargers, offering charging speeds from 50 kW up to 350 kW. EVgo’s network is purpose-built to support individual drivers, electric vehicle fleets and rideshare services, providing reliable access to high-power charging at retail, grocery, parking and hospitality locations.

EVgo’s service offerings include pay-as-you-go charging, subscription plans for frequent users and customized solutions for fleet operators seeking to electrify delivery, logistics and rideshare fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.