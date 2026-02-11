Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Shares of EL stock opened at $101.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $308,912,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3,181.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3,986.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,082,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 2,031,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,112,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,634,000 after buying an additional 1,937,107 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

