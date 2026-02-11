Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in NeuroPace, Inc. $NPCE

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,063 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.66% of NeuroPace worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in NeuroPace by 83.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPCE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NeuroPace from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on NeuroPace from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NeuroPace Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $508.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.85.

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc is a medical device company based in Mountain View, California, that develops innovative neuromodulation systems for the treatment of neurological disorders. Founded in the late 1990s out of research at Stanford University, the company’s mission centers on delivering closed-loop, “smart” therapies that monitor and respond to electrical activity in the brain. In 2020, NeuroPace completed its initial public offering and now trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker NPCE.

The company’s flagship product, the RNS® System, is an implantable device designed for adults with medically refractory focal epilepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.