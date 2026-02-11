Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Samsara by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -349.13 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $61.90.

Insider Activity

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 208,536 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $5,255,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 294,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,320. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $58,113.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 95,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,413.30. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,054,011 shares of company stock worth $103,745,232. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Samsara from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

