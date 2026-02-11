EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.3571.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPR opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.59%.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $404,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,583.66. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.