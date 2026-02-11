Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $13.04. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $11.3060, with a volume of 4,600,365 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 8.0%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, insider Michael W. Silberman sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $739,172.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 283,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,369.46. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 662,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,692.48. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 907,801 shares of company stock valued at $13,803,507 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,843.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

