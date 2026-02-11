Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $4.32. Energy Vault shares last traded at $4.2960, with a volume of 1,079,474 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price objective on shares of Energy Vault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Energy Vault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Energy Vault Trading Up 2.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $689.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.99 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 172.61% and a negative return on equity of 119.98%. Analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Vault news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M2) Softbank sold 3,000,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,535,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,776,315.15. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,150,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,063.02. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 381.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 177,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Vault by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Vault by 613.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 119,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Vault by 41.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 687,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

Featured Articles

