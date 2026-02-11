Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.49 and last traded at $53.2620, with a volume of 8002033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.8% in the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

