Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.9% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,099,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,217.71.

Shares of LLY opened at $1,025.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,051.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $902.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $969.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

