Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,127 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 4.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $353,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,217.71.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,025.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,051.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $902.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.