Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Elevra Lithium Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ELVR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.90, but opened at $50.76. Elevra Lithium shares last traded at $51.34, with a volume of 24,510 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELVR shares. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Elevra Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Elevra Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Elevra Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elevra Lithium

Elevra Lithium Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevra Lithium

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVR. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevra Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevra Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Elevra Lithium by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 53,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Elevra Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $17,279,000.

Elevra Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevra Lithium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral assets in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the North American Lithium project that consists of 41 claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 1,493 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sayona Mining Limited and changed its name to Elevra Lithium Limited in August 2025.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevra Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevra Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.