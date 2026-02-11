Elevance Health Q3 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a report released on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.68. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $33.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $33.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELV. Mizuho set a $413.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $332.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $425.00 price target on Elevance Health and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $325.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $458.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 331.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Elevance Health by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

