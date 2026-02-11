Elevance Health (ELV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) recently:

2/8/2026 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2026 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $358.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

2/2/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $394.00 to $397.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $400.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $424.00 to $391.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $404.00 to $393.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $401.00 to $395.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $431.00 to $409.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Elevance Health was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/29/2026 – Elevance Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $332.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $414.00 to $396.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $350.00 to $357.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $398.00 to $414.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

1/9/2026 – Elevance Health was given a new $413.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

1/8/2026 – Elevance Health was given a new $425.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $403.00 to $424.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Elevance Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $431.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $385.00 to $404.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

12/22/2025 – Elevance Health had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – Elevance Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $332.00.

12/17/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $359.00 to $352.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Elevance Health had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/13/2025 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

