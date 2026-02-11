Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 3139785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Argus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 427.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,250. This represents a 15.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,764.90. This represents a 8.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 43,450 shares of company stock valued at $937,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,563.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.