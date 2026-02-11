Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells $96,667.52 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 4,192 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $96,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,011.38. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Joseph Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Peter Joseph Johnson sold 3,355 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $77,534.05.

EBMT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 39,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 409.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 413,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

