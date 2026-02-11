Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the bank on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of EBMT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $182.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 92,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,082.20. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

