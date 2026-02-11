Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 561.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $51.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $339,751.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $404,034.75. The trade was a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,612.20. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,843 shares of company stock valued at $448,124 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

