Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.83. Dyadic International shares last traded at $0.8329, with a volume of 10,984 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 221.09% and a negative return on equity of 537.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 16,146.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, that specializes in developing and commercializing its proprietary C1 fungal-based expression platform. The company's core business revolves around enabling efficient, scalable production of proteins and enzymes for a wide range of applications, including biopharmaceuticals, industrial enzymes, agricultural bioactives and biofuels. By leveraging its C1 system, Dyadic seeks to offer clients cost-effective, high-yield manufacturing processes that can accelerate development timelines and reduce overall production costs.

The Dyadic C1 platform is designed to produce complex proteins five to ten times faster than traditional cell culture technologies, such as CHO cells or yeast.

