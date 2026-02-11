DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Citigroup

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $238,938.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,498.79. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting DuPont de Nemours

Here are the key news stories impacting DuPont de Nemours this week:

Positive Sentiment: DuPont beat Q4 estimates (adjusted EPS $0.46 vs. $0.43 est.), issued Q1 2026 guidance of $0.48 and raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $2.25–2.30 (above consensus). Management highlighted operating improvements and initiated explicit quarterly/full‑year guidance. Read More.

DuPont beat Q4 estimates (adjusted EPS $0.46 vs. $0.43 est.), issued Q1 2026 guidance of $0.48 and raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $2.25–2.30 (above consensus). Management highlighted operating improvements and initiated explicit quarterly/full‑year guidance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho bumped its price target to $52 (from $46) and kept an “outperform” rating, supporting further upside from analysts. Read More.

Mizuho bumped its price target to $52 (from $46) and kept an “outperform” rating, supporting further upside from analysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and media response (including Jim Cramer praise) pushed premarket buying after the results, reflecting improved investor sentiment about management execution. Read More.

Market commentary and media response (including Jim Cramer praise) pushed premarket buying after the results, reflecting improved investor sentiment about management execution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces are debating valuation after multi‑year gains and whether DD still has upside; these longer‑term view articles can temper immediate trading moves. Read More.

Coverage pieces are debating valuation after multi‑year gains and whether DD still has upside; these longer‑term view articles can temper immediate trading moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyses (DuPont vs. peers such as Compass Minerals) focus on business mix differences—useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Comparative analyses (DuPont vs. peers such as Compass Minerals) focus on business mix differences—useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some analyst takes (e.g., Seeking Alpha) call operating improvements positive but describe growth as unimpressive—mixed signal for investors weighing multiple metrics. Read More.

Some analyst takes (e.g., Seeking Alpha) call operating improvements positive but describe growth as unimpressive—mixed signal for investors weighing multiple metrics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~23.6% in January to ~9.24M shares (~2.2% of float), increasing potential volatility and downward pressure if bearish sentiment grows.

Short interest jumped ~23.6% in January to ~9.24M shares (~2.2% of float), increasing potential volatility and downward pressure if bearish sentiment grows. Negative Sentiment: Sales were essentially flat in Q4 and the building technologies segment was hurt by weak construction activity; GAAP results included a loss from continuing operations, underscoring that top‑line recovery remains uneven. Read More.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.