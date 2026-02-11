DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Stock Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $195,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 21.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 92.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 19.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.69 and its 200-day moving average is $235.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 1.77.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $218,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,412 shares in the company, valued at $44,837,757.68. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $277,912.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,499.66. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,885 shares of company stock worth $124,282,480. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on DoorDash from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $272.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.09.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

