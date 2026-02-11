Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 and last traded at GBX 22, with a volume of 155340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.
Directa Plus Stock Up 10.0%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £22.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.74.
Directa Plus Company Profile
Directa Plus launched the Graphehe Factory in 2010, an industrial plant able to produce up to 30 tonnes of different grades of G+® depending on the market’s needs.
