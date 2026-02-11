Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diodes from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68. Diodes has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $391.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $50,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,529.85. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $57,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 74,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,847.20. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,205 shares of company stock valued at $315,853. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 77.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Diodes by 150.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed solid top-line growth: revenue of $391.6M (+15.4% YoY) and an EPS print that beat some consensus figures, with the company highlighting improved gross profit and net income year-over-year — a fundamental beat that supports upside. Diodes Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Q4 results showed solid top-line growth: revenue of $391.6M (+15.4% YoY) and an EPS print that beat some consensus figures, with the company highlighting improved gross profit and net income year-over-year — a fundamental beat that supports upside. Positive Sentiment: Management issued strong Q1 fiscal 2026 revenue guidance ($383.2M–$406.9M) above the Street consensus (~$375.7M). Upside guidance is the primary near-term catalyst and helps explain the stock move. Diodes shares surge as strong Q1 guidance outweighs earnings miss

Management issued strong Q1 fiscal 2026 revenue guidance ($383.2M–$406.9M) above the Street consensus (~$375.7M). Upside guidance is the primary near-term catalyst and helps explain the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $80 price target, signaling analyst confidence in cyclical recovery and AI-driven end-market demand through 2028 — a supportive institutional view for investors. Diodes Positioned for Cyclical Recovery (TipRanks)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $80 price target, signaling analyst confidence in cyclical recovery and AI-driven end-market demand through 2028 — a supportive institutional view for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings-call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper color on product demand trends, channel inventory and margin drivers — useful for longer-term thesis but not an immediate price mover beyond guidance. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Full earnings-call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper color on product demand trends, channel inventory and margin drivers — useful for longer-term thesis but not an immediate price mover beyond guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in the feed is inconsistent/zeroed out and does not provide a clear signal on positioning; treat short-interest commentary as inconclusive until verified.

Reported short-interest data in the feed is inconsistent/zeroed out and does not provide a clear signal on positioning; treat short-interest commentary as inconclusive until verified. Negative Sentiment: Some third-party summaries flagged an EPS shortfall on a diluted/GAAP basis versus specific estimates (discrepancies can arise from differing adjustments), which could create short-term volatility if investors focus on the lower EPS metric. Quiver: Revenue Beats but EPS Miss

Some third-party summaries flagged an EPS shortfall on a diluted/GAAP basis versus specific estimates (discrepancies can arise from differing adjustments), which could create short-term volatility if investors focus on the lower EPS metric. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling activity was noted in the earnings coverage (multiple recent insider sales), which some investors view negatively as a signal of executive liquidity rather than confidence. Insider trades (Quiver)

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

