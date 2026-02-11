Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.6720, with a volume of 824649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,696,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,582,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,742,000 after buying an additional 528,128 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 958,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after buying an additional 395,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,379,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,740,000 after buying an additional 238,838 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48,952.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 227,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFAR was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

