Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.93 and last traded at $54.7010, with a volume of 708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.52.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.