Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Sold by Miramar Fiduciary Corp

Miramar Fiduciary Corp decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,202,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,415 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 56.6% of Miramar Fiduciary Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Miramar Fiduciary Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $72,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.96.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

