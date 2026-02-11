Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Short Interest Up 338.5% in January

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 703,172 shares, an increase of 338.5% from the January 15th total of 160,355 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DFGR traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.18. 357,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,867.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

