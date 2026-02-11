Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,425 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEHP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 137,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DEHP opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $36.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

