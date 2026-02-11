Dignity Gold Price Tops $3.17 (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for $3.17 or 0.00004752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and $118.72 thousand worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,406,249 tokens. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @digau_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGau) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 3.36220706 USD and is down -7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $107,619.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

