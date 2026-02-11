Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.80 and last traded at GBX 5.37. 41,869,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,321% from the average session volume of 2,946,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.70.
Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Down 12.3%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.63. The firm has a market cap of £43.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19.
About Digital 9 Infrastructure
The proposal was approved by the shareholders on 25 March 2024 (99.89% of votes in favour).
As announced on 11 October 2024, InfraRed has been appointed as the Company’s investment manager and AIFM.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Digital 9 Infrastructure
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.