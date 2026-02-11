Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.80 and last traded at GBX 5.37. 41,869,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,321% from the average session volume of 2,946,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.70.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Down 12.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.63. The firm has a market cap of £43.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

About Digital 9 Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

As announced on 29 January 2024, following the completion of a Strategic Review, the Board has determined that it would be in the best interests of shareholders as a whole to put forward a proposal for a managed wind-down of the Company.The proposal was approved by the shareholders on 25 March 2024 (99.89% of votes in favour).

As announced on 11 October 2024, InfraRed has been appointed as the Company’s investment manager and AIFM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.