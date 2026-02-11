DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $22.32. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $22.0710, with a volume of 54,863 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $48.00 target price on DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at DBV Technologies

The stock has a market capitalization of $903.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.

In related news, major shareholder Bpifrance Epic sold 2,076,990 shares of DBV Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $10,073,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,595,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,688,039.20. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,369,627 shares of company stock worth $15,489,908. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 165,347.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 244,714 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 69,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.