Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.23.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $4,570,613.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 301,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,502,563.42. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $988,629.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 340,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,550,147.89. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,917 shares of company stock valued at $86,804,288. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Datadog reported $953M revenue (up 29% YoY) and $0.59 adjusted EPS, beating consensus and prompting the post‑earnings rally. Datadog beats quarterly estimates on AI-driven demand; shares rise
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish guidance — Datadog raised guidance: Q1 EPS 0.49–0.51 (vs. consensus ~0.35) and FY 2026 EPS 2.08–2.16 (well above prior street numbers), which supports multiple expansion despite high valuation. Datadog Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: AI product momentum — management highlighted new AI features (Bits AI SRE Agent, data observability, storage management, feature flags) and growing large‑customer base (603 $1M+ ARR customers), underpinning revenue durability. Datadog Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow — Datadog reported ~$1.05B operating cash flow and ~$915M free cash flow for FY2025, improving the quality of growth and supporting investor confidence. Datadog Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector tailwinds — strategists say recent software selloff (AI disruption fears) may present a buying opportunity for high‑quality names like Datadog, helping recovery in the group. AI disruption fears create buying chance in US software stocks, strategists say
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes mixed — several firms lowered price targets (Wolfe, RBC, Needham) but many kept Buy/Outperform ratings; that reduces upside projections even as coverage remains constructive. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript available — investors can drill into management commentary for details on product monetization, AI adoption, and margin assumptions. Datadog (DDOG) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns remain — high P/E and public comments (e.g., Jim Cramer calling it “too expensive”) mean some investors may take profits despite strong results. Jim Cramer on Datadog: “There Are Cheap Enterprise Software Stocks, Just Not This One”
Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.
The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.
