Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.23.

Get Datadog alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $129.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.06. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 418.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $4,570,613.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 301,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,502,563.42. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $988,629.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 340,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,550,147.89. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,917 shares of company stock valued at $86,804,288. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.